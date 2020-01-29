What senators asked in their 1st day of impeachment trial questioning

Yamiche Alcindor:

After watching several hours of senators' questions, what we know is that senators are really sending questions to their party's side.

So, if you're a Democrat, most of your questions were to the House managers. If you're a Republican, House of the questions were to the White House's team.

And what they have been asking are really questions that allow them to rebut and also repeat a lot of their opening statements. On the Republican side, we saw questions like, well, why was Hunter Biden being paid for — being paid by Burisma?

We also saw questions that were like, why should the president have to turn over this? And is there anything wrong with the president having a relationship and having foreign policy included in this — in the aid?

So that's on the Republican side.

On the Democratic side, we saw questions that were leading that were, like, why should — excuse me — they were more like, please repeat some of the falsehoods that the president's lawyers have been talking about.

So, what Democrats and Republicans were trying to do was really have both sides make the argument that this is why the president should or shouldn't be removed.

Lisa, of course, has been keeping a spreadsheet, so she will probably get into more detail about what exact questions. But this was really a lot of senators repeating the points that we heard early on.