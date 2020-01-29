News Wrap: Trump signs USMCA in ceremony that excludes top Democrats

Judy Woodruff:

The USMCA includes tougher rules on labor and automotive content than did the old North American Free Trade Agreement. Otherwise, it leaves existing trade largely unchanged.

It may be some months before the agreement is implemented.

In Israel today, the ruling Cabinet delayed voting on annexing parts of the West Bank, saying that it needs more time to make arrangements. The annexation would be part of the Mideast peace proposal announced by President Trump.

Meanwhile, Palestinians turned out in the West Bank and Jerusalem to protest the plan. That led to clashes with Israeli troops, who were firing tear gas.

In Syria, government troops captured one of the largest rebel-held towns in the country's northwest. It is located in Idlib province and controls a highway that connects Damascus to Aleppo. Syrian forces, backed by Russian air assaults, have been battling to retake Idlib. The president of neighboring Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warned the Russians today to stop the bombing.

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved Britain's departure from the European Union. Today's vote was the last major step before Brexit officially happens on Friday. Some lawmakers were moved to tears as they said goodbye.

But the Parliament's Brexit coordinator said the split can no longer be avoided.