What short-term deal between U.S., Taliban means for chances of Afghan peace

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, the peace deal actually begins with a kind of test, a seven-day test to reduce violence.

That's what was announced today. And if that succeeds, next Saturday in Doha, the U.S. and the Taliban will sign a peace deal designed to end the U.S.' war in Afghanistan.

For more on this, we turn to Barnett Rubin. During the Obama administration, he was an adviser at the State Department, and helped design their plan to engage with the Taliban. He's now the associate director of the Center on International Cooperation at New York University.

Barney Rubin, thank you very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You have been involved in previous attempts, multiple previous attempts, to try to bring peace to the Taliban. How serious is this moment?