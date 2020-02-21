Amid reported Russian meddling, a ‘deeply damaging’ politicization of U.S. intelligence

Laura Rosenberger:

Yes, so the efforts that we see in the reports about, you know, trying to help President Trump in his reelection bid and interfering in the Democratic primary are actually very consistent with the same things we saw in 2016.

The intelligence community assessed at that time that Russia had three goals. And what we see now is very consistent with that, trying to divide Americans from one another, trying the weaken their faith in our institutions and particularly our democratic processes, and to boost President Trump, who, again, in the 2016 election, the intelligence community assessed that Russia had developed a preference for.

And so I think that what we really see is very much a continuation of the same intentions. We see a little bit of a difference in tactics. Some of the big, broad-scale kind of automated bot-driven manipulation is something we don't see as much anymore.

But we still see a lot of effort to use social media to divide Americans from one another, to drive particular conspiratorial narratives, and in particular to undermine Americans' trust and faith in our institutions.