What state ballot measures Americans are considering this year

Reid Wilson:

Well, one thing I'm seeing is what I'm calling the anti-racist bucket of ballot initiatives.

There are a lot of state constitutions around the country that still contain some pretty arcane language that has been sort of overturned by federal courts or superseded by the U.S. Constitution.

So, voters in Alabama this year will be asked whether to take segregationist language out of their state constitution, which still requires separate schools for whites and nonwhite children. They will be asked to strip that, even though it hasn't been enforced or implemented for more than half-a-century now.

In states like Nebraska and Utah, voters will be asked to end a legislative — part of their Constitution that still allows slavery as a punishment for some crimes. Now, again, that hasn't been enforced for more than a century, but the language is still there.

And then, in Mississippi, we're going to see voters ratify a new flag with the magnolia flower design, taking the place of the old Confederate battle standard. And Mississippi is also going to vote on a measure that would elect the governor directly, rather than requiring that gubernatorial candidate to win a majority in Statehouse districts, sort of their version of the Electoral College.

It was a Jim Crow era way of making sure that no Black candidate could ever win the governorship in Mississippi. So, they're going to vote on that this year.