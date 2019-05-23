What struggling U.S. farmers want even more than federal aid

William Brangham:

The Trump administration will spend $16 billion to help farmers impacted by Chinese tariffs in this ongoing trade war, topping last year's aid package.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says farmers can expect direct payments starting this summer.

For more on this, and the larger problems facing farmers, I'm joined by Delaney Howell. She's host of Iowa Public Television's agriculture program, "Market to Market."

Delaney, thank you very much for being here.

The president announced this big $16 billion package today, and this seems to just be an acknowledgment that this ongoing trade fight with China has hurt some farmers, and now the president wants to try to help them out.