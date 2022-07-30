How millions of Americans suffering from long COVID can find support

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Millions of Americans are suffering from long COVID, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, and Karyn Bishof, founder of the COVID-19 Longhauler Advocacy Project, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.
