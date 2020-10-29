What Supreme Court decision means for counting Pennsylvania ballots

Daniel Bush:

That's a good question, John.

So, under Pennsylvania state law, mail-in and absentee ballots can't begin to be, what — pre-canvass, the term is, or taken out of their envelopes, verified, scanned until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day.

So, right now, county officials have told me they have been receiving these for a while now. They are stacked up in secure locations. They are ready to be processed and counted. But they can't begin to do that until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day.

And they say that might make it significantly harder to finish that process and put up results that night, because they are dealing with a record number of mail-in and absentee ballots because of the pandemic from voters who did not want to come in and cast a ballot in person on Election Day.

Those are the mail-in votes. The in-person votes, of course, those are folks who are going to go to the polls in Pennsylvania, which does not have early in person voting, on Election Day, and those results, officials can begin to count when polls close at 8:00 p.m.