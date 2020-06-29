What Supreme Court decision on Louisiana law means for U.S. abortion rights

John Yang:

Chief Justice John Roberts was again in an unusual position today, siding with the four reliably liberal justices to strike down a restrictive Louisiana abortion law by a 5-4 majority.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the decision, relying on the 2016 5-3 ruling invalidating a nearly identical Texas law, at the time, the court's biggest endorsement of abortion rights in a quarter-century.

Then, Roberts was on the other side, among the dissenters. Today, in a concurring opinion, he wrote of the importance of Supreme Court precedent: "The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore, Louisiana's law cannot stand under our precedents."

Roberts said he still believes the Texas case "was wrongly decided. The question today, however, is not whether it was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case."

Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal" says it underscores Roberts' emergence as the court's swing vote.