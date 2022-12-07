What the Democrats’ win in Georgia means for their agenda in the U.S. Senate

Stephen Fowler:

Well, there's a lot of soul-searching and a lot of finger-pointing about this election.

Republicans have made the argument that literally anybody else but Herschel Walker would be a Republican U.S. senator right now, because of Walker's unique, basically, flaws as a candidate, his past. He made comments about his — everything from graduating from the University of Georgia, which was not true, to claiming he was in law enforcement, which is not true.

And his biography was riddled with falsehoods that people didn't trust. And then there were allegations of things like allegedly pressuring ex-girlfriends to have abortions, despite publicly opposing all abortion rights.

And it's just the type of things that ultimately made Republicans, enough Republicans, uncomfortable with sending him to the Senate, even though he would have voted for policies that Republicans wanted. And it came down to what Senator Raphael Warnock said during the run-off, that the race was about — quote — "character and competence."

And, ultimately, at the end of the day, more Georgians felt that Warnock had the character and competence to serve them for the next six years.