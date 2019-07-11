What the Dept. of Veterans Affairs is doing to expand care and reduce veteran suicides

Judy Woodruff:

Last month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched its Community Care program, a major expansion designed to give veterans access to private doctors to decrease wait times for health care.

But veterans rights groups say the program's goals are unrealistic, and off-load the department's responsibilities to the private sector. The $51 billion measure signed by President Trump builds on legislation passed in 2014 called Veterans Choice, which allowed veterans to seek private care.

That came in response to a scandal at the Phoenix, Arizona, Medical Center, where at least 40 veterans died waiting months for appointments.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the government's second largest agency, with more than 300,000 employees and an annual budget of $200 billion.

Running it all is Robert Wilkie, the secretary of veterans affairs.

And we welcome you to the program.