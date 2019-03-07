What the firestorm over Rep. Omar’s remarks says about anti-Semitism in America

Josh Block:

Yes, sure.

I just want to say, I think the problem with the framing of the conversation in the way of right, left is, it really gets to the issue. The problem is anti-Semitism and the language that seeks to ostracize, delegitimize and disenfranchise Jewish participation in the political process.

And that language is insidious. And it needs to be singled out and stopped. And so when we then suggest that critics who have objected to Ilhan Omar's remarks in February were from the right, they weren't. The two Democratic members of Congress who sparked the discussion were Democrats.

The concerns are being voiced by Jerry Nadler. We missed in the package earlier her tweet to a senior member, Nita Lowey, in which she accused her of being a dual loyalist.

The language is — I think Jeremy is right. There is a problem in our society. Jews are targeted six out of 10 times by religiously motivated hate crimes. They are the number-one target of those crimes per capita in the country. Unfortunately, that's been the case for two decades.

It's not just since the election of — this last presidential election. We need to be honest about the virality of this hate and confront it on both sides. And we should be clear, all bigotry and racism has no place in the discussion.