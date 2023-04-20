What the holy month means for Muslims in Turkey and Syria amid earthquake destruction

Amna Nawaz:

Tomorrow is Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But in Southern Turkey and Northwest Syria,festivities have been muted by a mood of mourning and calls for help more than two months after twin earthquakes killed at least 56,000 people there and left a trail of devastation.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, but, in the evening, they feast. Istanbul's bakeries are packed for a Ramadan special, a soft Turkish pita that people line up to buy. But the festive cheer is missing in quake-crushed Southern Turkey.

In the tent city of Kahramanamaras, the epicenter of the second earthquake, Turkish and Syrian survivors break their vast on communal dinner tables, and pray in mosques marred by the quakes, a grim reminder of what the city has suffered.

Children in the camps are like children everywhere, swinging in a state of blissful ignorance. But mothers worry, like Turkan.