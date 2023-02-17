Politics hampers efforts to provide aid to earthquake victims in northwestern Syria

Amna Nawaz:

Turkey's interior minister said today that over 80,000 buildings in his nation were either destroyed or have become uninhabitable after last week's quake.

The situation across the border in Syria is dire for the millions left homeless, so many of whom already suffered greatly through nearly 12 years of war. Supplying shelter and aid is a prime focus there now. But, remarkably, people are still being pulled from the rubble after a week-and-a-half.

Another miraculous rescue. Mustafa Avci was pulled from the rubble in Antakya after than 10 days. His first phone call was to his brother.

"I would die to see you smile," he told him.

But most hope has faded elsewhere. In Kahramanamaras, the epicenter of the second quake, families finally found their loved ones, only to bury them.