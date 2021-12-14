WATCH LIVE: Jan 6 committee appears before House Rules to recommend Meadows be held in contempt

The Jan 6th committee appears before the House Rules committee on Tuesday to recommend that former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt.
Watch the event in the player above
This is a developing story and will be updated
