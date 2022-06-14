What the nation’s largest teachers union thinks about gun violence in schools

Audio

If Congress approves a bipartisan agreement on guns and school safety, it would provide new resources to try and prevent shootings like the massacre in Uvalde. That would likely mean new money for mental health care, violence prevention and training for educators. But many educators want to see more action. Becky Pringle, National Education Association president, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: