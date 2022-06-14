What the nation’s largest teachers union thinks about gun violence in schools

Leave your feedback
If Congress approves a bipartisan agreement on guns and school safety, it would provide new resources to try and prevent shootings like the massacre in Uvalde. That would likely mean new money for mental health care, violence prevention and training for educators. But many educators want to see more action. Becky Pringle, National Education Association president, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: