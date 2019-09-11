What the results of N.C. special election say about 2020

Judy Woodruff:

Nearly a year after the midterm elections and a result that was thrown out because of evidence of Republican fraud, North Carolina's Ninth District finally has a congressman-elect.

Republican Dan Bishop won yesterday's special election by less than two points and fewer than 4,000 votes in a district President Trump won by nearly 12 points in 2016.

The campaign was seen by both parties as potentially a first signal about voters' thoughts ahead of the 2020 presidential race and the Republican Party's strength with suburban voters.

Steve Harrison is a political reporter for public radio station WFAE in Charlotte, and he has been tracking the race.

Steve Harrison, thank you very much for joining us on the "NewsHour."

What has been reactions across the state to Dan Bishop's win?