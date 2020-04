Georgia’s governor says the state will allow some businesses to reopen beginning this Friday -- a week before his stay-at-home order expires. It’s a decision President Trump says he opposes. So far, Georgia has seen more than 20,000 cases and 800 deaths from COVID-19. For two views on the debate, Judy Woodruff talks to Valdosta’s mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Hardie Davis, mayor of Augusta.