What these World War II veterans remember most about VE-Day

Judy Woodruff:

And now to a different type of remembrance.

Seventy-five years ago this week, Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies in Europe in a red schoolhouse in Reims, France. World War II would last three more brutal months in the Pacific, but six years of horror and Holocaust was then ended in Europe.

Here's special correspondent Malcolm Brabant, with veterans in their twilight, as the globe faces a new and different challenge.