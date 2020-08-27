What to expect as Trump accepts GOP nomination — from the White House

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president came out and the White House came out pretty strongly against protests, both the protests that we're seeing play out on the streets with everyday Americans, as well as the protests carried out by athletes in tennis and baseball and, of course, in the NBA.

You heard a number of White House officials really come out against that protest. A couple of people spoke out. There was Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.

Also, Marc Short, the vice president's chief of staff, he called by the protest by the NBA absurd and silly. Kellyanne Conway came out and said that the chaos and anarchy and violence that we're seeing will be working to President Trump's benefit, saying that, really, it will make the distinction between President Trump and Joe Biden clear.

And, as a result, we heard Joe Biden, of course, say that President Trump is now rooting for more violence, not less violence. And because of that, we really want to look at the political implications of all of this.

To do that, I want to pull up a poll that was conducted by Marquette Law School. It found that there was a drop in approval rating for Black Lives Matter among independents in particular in Wisconsin. This was a poll that was conducted after George Floyd's death, but before Jacob Blake's death.

It found that, in June, 63 percent of independents in Wisconsin approved of the Black Lives Matter protests. In August, only 48 percent of independents approved.

So, interestingly, we also saw a drop in approval rating among Democrats and among Republicans. So, what it — what that tells us is, that as these protests continue, as we see, of course, peaceful protesting, but also, apart from that, looting and violence, people's opinions of the protests are definitely starting to change, with most people starting to drop their approval rating for these protests.