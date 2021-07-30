What to know about the CDC’s delta variant study and how it affects vaccinated Americans

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the CDC examined a COVID outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, around Fourth of July weekend. Within weeks, that outbreak spread to at least 469 people around the state, a state with nearly 70 percent vaccination rate among adults.

Three-quarters of those infected had been fully vaccinated. Nearly 80 percent were symptomatic. So far, there have been no deaths, and just five people were hospitalized, but four of them were fully vaccinated. and Provincetown had low levels of virus transmission when the outbreak began.

In fact, an internal CDC document about the Delta variant obtained by The Washington Post said officials must recognize that — quote — "the war has changed."

We look at key questions coming out of all this with Dr. Ashish Jha. He's the dean of Brown University's School of public Health.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you here.

So, people will look at this study, and they will say, look, this tells me, if I'm vaccinated, I can still get the virus, I can still feel sick, I can still transmit it to other people. Why should I get the vaccine?

What do you say to them?