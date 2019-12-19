What to look for in the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic debate

Ryan Lizza:

Yes, you have a real dogfight in the two early states, with those four candidates in the center basically being bunched up very close to each other. You could make a case for any of those four winning Iowa, winning New Hampshire.

I remember covering the 2004 primary, and John Kerry, who went on — went on to win Iowa, was at about 3 percent in one poll at this point in 2003.

So, I will be looking for how — the two candidates on the left ideologically, not on the stage left, Warren and Sanders, do they start to differentiate themselves a little bit? They have had this kind of funny nonaggression pact between the two of them. So I will be looking for that.

Does Biden, the national front-runner, take some incoming? Do people feel like they need to start dragging him down? Bernie Sanders, who's back in second place nationally, he has not really been the subject of much criticism on these debate stages. Does he start to take some fire?

And then, finally, Pete Buttigieg, who has been the aggressor in the last couple of debates, is a very gifted debater, a very gifted communicator. Where does he — he's going to — if the past is any — is predictable, he will go after someone tonight. Will it be Biden? Will it be Sanders?

Will he continue on his sort of jihad against Warren? So, those are the main things looking at.