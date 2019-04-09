How Israel’s election represents a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu

John Yang:

Well, the latest results, Nick, is that there are no results.

As you see behind me, some members of the Likud Party are beginning to gather, suggesting that Benjamin Netanyahu will come here to declare victory, just as Benny Gantz did not too far away from here at his party headquarters not too long ago.

Who is right? Who will be the next prime minister? Probably won't know for a little while. We won't know who got the most votes tonight until probably well into Wednesday at least. If it's even closer, we won't know for several days. They're going to have the wait for absentee ballots from soldiers, Israeli Defense Forces in far-flung various parts of Israel.

They count by hand here. They do not give out frequent updates, as they do in the United States. So we're not likely to see any official numbers until Wednesday.

One interesting result we're seeing tonight, though, is, you mentioned the fractiousness of Israeli politics. We're seeing some of that fractiousness go away. There's a new threshold for small parties to have seats in the legislature, which is called the Knesset.

And, tonight, some of the parties that have been fixtures on the Israeli political landscape may not be in the Knesset at all. You're seeing two dominant parties moving toward a two-party system.