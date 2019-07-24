What troubles Rep. Demings most about Trump’s responses to Mueller

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.:

Well, it doesn't surprise me. Of course President Trump would say that.

And what's also very amazing, for the president to not even comment on the part about Russia systematically interfering with our election. You would think, as opposed to attacking Democratic members of Congress or attacking special counsel Mueller, that he would at least focus on that.

So it doesn't surprise me, especially after today, what the president is saying or is not saying.

And, also, if I may comment too, it also pains me when other members of the committee, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle and the president try to make this a partisan issue.

I do believe the American people do care about what happened in the 2016 election. I believe the American people do want to hold the president accountable, if he was engaged in wrongdoing. And this is not a partisan issue. This should be a bipartisan issue.

And I tell you what. We're not going to stop until we do just that.