What Trump administration ban means for users of TikTok and WeChat

Nicholas Thompson:

Well, practically, in the case of WeChat, it means you won't be able to use it. You won't be able to keep in touch with your friends in China through WeChat. You won't be able to do business through WeChat. That will start Sunday. And it's a big deal.

For people who use TikTok, the changes won't be as dramatic. You just won't be able to download the new version of the app after Sunday and you won't be able to download it onto a new phone.

But it won't be until November that a real ban would come into effect. And my guess is that a deal and a compromise gets worked out before.

So, TikTok will probably stay, but WeChat is going away.

William Brangham Just for people who are not following this or may not be familiar with these apps, let's just talk briefly.

WeChat is kind of a combination of Facebook, Twitter, PayPal, all-encompassing. TikTok is this enormously popular with young people app that allows you to make and share fun, snappy videos.

The allegation that the Trump administration is making for these actions are that these apps somehow represent a national security threat. Explain their argument. And what is the evidence behind it?