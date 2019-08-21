What Trump’s new immigration rules mean for the detention of migrant children

Warren Binford:

So, in several ways.

For example, the most obvious way is the proposal that they detain children at all, that children are not supposed to be detained. This hurts children. And we need to care for these children in a way that places them in the least restrictive environment possible. That's what the law provides. And that is with families in normal homes. So that's the first way that this violates the children's rights.

The second way that this violates the children's rights is that it not only is proposing that children be detained, but that they be detained in unlicensed facilities. The government has no facilities that have been licensed to care for families.

And so they're talking about having the federal government regulate itself and monitor itself. And we have already seen what happens when there's no one monitoring the facilities on a regular basis. I have seen that with my own eyes, and it's a horrendous situation.

A third way is that they're talking about having these children have to put together their court cases within a matter of days or weeks. And the fact is that we know that these children, in order to put together their asylum cases, that they're going to need the assistance of attorneys, they're going to have to gather their evidence. And we need to make sure that these children's due process rights are protected.

So, we're seeing multiple violations of these children's rights.