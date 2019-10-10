What Turkey’s assault on northern Syria means for civilians, regional stability

Sinam Mohamad:

Unfortunately, what's going on, on the ground, it is not the same thing that Mr. Erdogan is telling.

First of all, this attack has been launched from yesterday. And even though the agreement between the United States and Turkey and the SDF about the safe zone or about the security mechanism, how to leave this border safe, this is agreed to.

We agreed because we wanted to have this area's peace. We don't — we wanted to avoid the war in the area. Unfortunately, I mean, Erdogan, he is not satisfied with this agreement.

Although we are showing very flexibility in this agreement, they say, you have to withdraw all the fighters, the Kurdish fighters. OK, we accepted. We withdrew it about five kilometers away from the border.

They say, you have to pull all the heavy weapons from the border. We did it. And we pulled back all the heavy weapons away from the border.