What virtual campaigning means for Trump and Biden

Guy Cecil:

Well, I think there's two important parts here.

Number one, we know that voters under 35 are strongly supporting Joe Biden. And so we have a real opportunity here to reach out to those voters.

But I also think it's where you see a strategic difference between the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign. For the last three years, the Trump campaign has used online to raise money, sell MAGA hats, and really to just talk to their base, whereas groups like Priorities, the group that I lead, have actually been advertising in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, talking to persuadable voters, and talking to those voters that sat out in 2016.

And so I think this is not only a tactical difference in terms of how we're talking about using online. It's a strategic difference between solely trying to get out your base vs. trying to build the biggest broadest coalition of fair-minded voters possible.

And I think we will see that reflected in the type of content that gets run over the next three months.