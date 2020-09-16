What voters are saying about candidate messaging, mail-in ballots

Judy Woodruff:

And we want to continue our regular look at how this election is seen across the country with Patricia Lopez. She's an editorial writer for The Star Tribune. And she joins us from St. Paul, Minnesota.

And Daniel Garza, he is president of the advocacy group the LIBRE Initiative, which will host a policy forum with Vice President Pence this Friday. Daniel Garza is also a former White House staffer in the Bush administration.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

We were listening to President Trump's remarks at the White House just about half-an-hour ago, Patricia Lopez, the president again continuing to cast doubt on mail-in voting.

The people you talk to, how much confidence do they tell you they have in the integrity of the American voting system?