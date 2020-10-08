What we know about alleged terror plot to overthrow Michigan government

Dana Nessel:

Well, as I have suggested, I mean, there are multiple different plots that they have been hatching.

Now, in terms of which they were — what plots they were most serious about actually executing, I mean, the closest that they got to any of them involved this plot involving Governor Whitmer.

But there were a number of different strategies that they had. This is not just a bunch of gentlemen that get together and shoot — go to target practice and chat among themselves.

You know, these are overt acts. These are multiple trainings that they were involved in, again, across many states. And it appeared as though they were prepared to move forward in their actions.

So, I — incredibly, incredibly concerning and incredibly disturbing, but something that we have to be aware of. And, quite honestly, I would hope that we would look to our elected leaders and caution them that this is not empty rhetoric to these individuals, right?