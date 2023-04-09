What we know about the classified document leak revealing U.S. spy secrets

More details are emerging about an apparent leak of U.S. intelligence documents onto social media. With a Justice Department investigation underway, The Washington Post is reporting that these files, many seemingly from the Pentagon, provide details about the war in Ukraine and how the U.S. allegedly spies on allies and foes. Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe joins William Brangham to discuss.

