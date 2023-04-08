News Wrap: Future of abortion drug uncertain after federal judges’ rulings

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, access to the abortion drug mifepristone is up in the air after dueling rulings from two federal judges, the DOJ launched an investigation into a potential leak of Pentagon documents detailing aid to Ukraine, China sent warships and fighter jets closer to Taiwan, and police in Iran started installing cameras in public places to identify women not wearing veils.
