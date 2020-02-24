What Weinstein verdict means for the MeToo movement

Amna Nawaz:

It's worth reminding people, I think, more than 80 women have come forward with some kind of allegations against Harvey Weinstein since 2017, although this trial was based on just those testimonies of the six women.

I do want to ask you, though. We were waiting to see what the defense attorneys had to say. Mr. Weinstein didn't take the stand in his defense. They have put out a statement in response to the verdict, saying that they will appeal. They also said that there are issues in the trial that they said were extremely troubling and they prejudiced Mr. Weinstein's ability to have his case fairly judged.

That's a statement from his defense attorneys, Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis.

But the defense rested their case in part on this idea that, if someone raped you, why would you ever be in touch with that person? Why would you remain in contact with that person?

And that is really what they went after Jessica Mann with in cross-examination. It complicated prosecutors' case. How did you look at that moment?