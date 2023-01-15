What you need to know about interest-free payment plans

Audio

As prices remain high from inflation, the concept of "buy now, pay later" is gaining popularity among consumers. Companies like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna allow customers to take an item home right away and pay for it over time in interest-free installments. Roben Farzad, host of Virginia Public Radio's Full Disclosure podcast, joins John Yang to discuss the potential pitfalls of these plans.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch