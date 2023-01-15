Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the interest-free payment plans that are exploding in popularity. Then, we learn about the connection between air pollution and degenerative brain diseases. We also speak with Martin Luther King III about his father’s legacy and the meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Plus, we hear an educator’s take on cross-cultural suicide prevention.
Support Provided By:
Learn more