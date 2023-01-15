January 15, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the interest-free payment plans that are exploding in popularity. Then, we learn about the connection between air pollution and degenerative brain diseases. We also speak with Martin Luther King III about his father’s legacy and the meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Plus, we hear an educator’s take on cross-cultural suicide prevention.

