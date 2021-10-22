What you need to know about mixing and matching COVID vaccines, getting boosters

Amna Nawaz:

As we reported, beginning today, COVID-19 booster shots for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are now available to eligible populations. The CDC issued that guidance after an advisory committee unanimously approved it yesterday.

The FDA also authorized mixing and matching vaccines and boosters.

To help viewers understand more about what they should consider, I'm joined by Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician, and public health professor at George Washington University.

Dr. Wen, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you here.

Before we get to the booster news, I just want to ask you about something else related to young children and vaccines. We know Pfizer submitted data to the FDA showing its vaccine is highly, highly protective for children age 5 to 11.

So, what does all this mean for potential FDA approval for children getting the vaccine that young?