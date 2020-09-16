What you need to know about voting by mail

William Brangham:

There's a lot of confusion around voting by mail this election season. People are worried whether the vote will be safe and whether all the votes will be counted.

That's especially critical after more than an estimated 500,000 mail-in ballots were thrown out or disqualified during primary elections earlier this year. In addition to user error, another major concern is driven by just the tidal wave of misinformation, or conflicting information around voting by mail. Some of it is coming from political parties. Some of it is coming from President Trump. Some of it is even coming from the U.S. Postal Service.

For example, the state of Colorado recently sued the Postal Service to stop it sending out this flyer to people, since it included incorrect information about how Coloradans can get their mail-in ballots.

Colorado and four other states, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Utah, already conduct their elections entirely by mail. This year, in part because of the pandemic, California, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Vermont and the District of Columbia have decided to mail ballots to all active voters.

Officials in some red and blue states are trying to increase access to mail-in voting amid the pandemic. Ohio, a Republican-controlled state, held an entirely mail-in primary election this April.