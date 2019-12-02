What’s ahead for the impeachment inquiry?

Lisa Desjardins:

We will continue to hear this from Republicans, the idea that this investigation and impeachment is a hoax or a sham.

Let's talk about what President Zelensky said specifically that the president thinks exonerates him.

Here are the words from the Ukrainian president in an interview that was published in the last day.

He said: "Look, I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That's not my thing. But you have to understand we're at war. If you're a strategic partner, then you can't go blocking anything for us. I think that's just about fairness."

There's a lot in that quote, John, but, essentially, he's saying a quid pro quo is not his thing. I don't know if that's a clear exoneration of the president. But he went on farther, this as the president's job is at stake here.

Zelensky thinks his country is at stake over there over U.S. policy, so an important development.

Also something today that I think we need to keep our eye on for the next week, this man. His name is Lev Parnas. We are going to show a photo of him. He's a known associate of Rudy Giuliani who was working in Ukraine on behalf of Giuliani and is known to have been part of this idea of a parallel track of diplomacy.

He's under indictment. And in court today, his lawyer said he would like to turn over a large amount of documents and electronic devices, 14 cell phones and laptops with information that he thinks House Democrats should get.

That's working through the courts, but the judge indicates — the judge — that they may grant that request and get that evidence to Democrats.