Friday on the NewsHour, emergency teams in Florida rush to help those hardest hit by Hurricane Ian while the storm makes a second U.S. landfall in the Carolinas. Russia annexes territories in Ukraine after staging sham referendums. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart analyze the response to Hurricane Ian and recent election victories by right-wing political parties across Europe.
