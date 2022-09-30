September 30, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, emergency teams in Florida rush to help those hardest hit by Hurricane Ian while the storm makes a second U.S. landfall in the Carolinas. Russia annexes territories in Ukraine after staging sham referendums. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart analyze the response to Hurricane Ian and recent election victories by right-wing political parties across Europe.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: