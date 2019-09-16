What’s at stake for GM and other automakers with UAW strike

John Yang:

It's the first national work stoppage by the United Auto Workers since 2007. As negotiations resumed today, the union said it had been unable to reach a deal with GM over several key issues, including higher wages and limits on the use of temporary workers.

The UAW also wants to end some of the concessions it made in 2009 to help GM through its government-led bankruptcy, including lower pay and benefits for new workers.

James Cotton was on the picket line today in Detroit.