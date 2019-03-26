What’s at stake in Supreme Court consideration of redistricting

Marcia Coyle:

Well, again, the focus is on, do the courts have a role to play here? The Constitution, the Elections Clause, does give the authority to state legislatures to redistrict. Do the courts have a role?

And if they do have a role, what is that standard? The court in prior cases has said at times, it's just not a justiciable issue. We don't have a manageable standard for weighing excessive partisanship.

So the justices were asking a variety of questions. Justice Gorsuch, for example, was like, well, maybe the states are already dealing with this problem. I know, in Colorado and some other states, he said, they have moved to enact independent bipartisan commissions.

So he said he senses a lot of movement in this area. But Justice Kagan was like, no, no. And the challengers said no also, because there are about 30 states that don't have those commissions.

And the census is coming up, the 2020 census. And there will be redistricting right after that as well. So the court has been told they are the only ones that can solve the problem now.