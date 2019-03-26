Rep. Collins on ‘politicization’ of the Justice Department

Judy Woodruff:

While we wait to see what is in special counsel Mueller's report, the action moves to Capitol Hill.

As we heard, there was a bipartisan push from the House Judiciary Committee for the Justice Department to detail why it began investigating President Trump for obstruction of justice.

The top Republican on that committee, Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, joins us now from Capitol Hill.

Congressman Collins, thank you very much for joining us again on the "NewsHour."

First of all, I want to ask you, are you satisfied with the summary we have received so far by the attorney general of what's in the Mueller report, or do you want to see the whole thing?