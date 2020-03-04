What’s at stake in Supreme Court’s Louisiana abortion law case

Lisa Desjardins:

The Louisiana law at issue would require doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their abortion clinic.

Supporters say the law protects women, ensuring proper care in an emergency. But opponents of the law argue that its true aim is to restrict abortion access. They say it would leave only one doctor able to perform abortions in the state of Louisiana.

This is a bit of judicial deja vu. A similar Texas law was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, with a different makeup of justices.

Today, on the court steps, a crowd of activists rallied for different sides of the case. This marks the first time that this court, with Justice Kavanaugh on the bench, has considered a major abortion case.

In 2019 alone, 17 states enacted abortion restrictions, according to Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization.

Now, to take a closer look at the arguments inside the court, I'm joined by Marcia Coyle of "The National Law Journal," who was inside the courtroom today, and Mary Ziegler, professor of law at Florida State University and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present," which hits the shelves tomorrow.

Let me start with you, Marcia.

You were inside the courtroom, but I want to first talk more broadly. Why are they relitigating this case? The court just ruled a few years ago on a nearly duplicate Texas law.