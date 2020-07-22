What’s at stake with political and pandemic challenges for 2020 Census

Lisa Desjardins:

The 2020 census is a once-in-a-decade feat, a count of the U.S. population that will affect policy and power for years.

But it faces unprecedented issues, from the pandemic itself, to political debate over how it should be run, including the president's latest memo.

Joining me to help understand all of this is NPR's Hansi Lo Wang.

Hansi, thank you so much.

And let me start right off with the president's move. Help us understand it. Can the president, in fact, block the census from counting undocumented immigrants?