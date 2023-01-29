What’s behind a sharp increase in journalist killings around the world

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 2022 was one of the deadliest years on record for journalists around the globe, with a nearly 50 percent increase in killings from the previous years. Lisa Desjardins speaks to Jodie Ginsberg, president of the CPJ, about the increasingly dangerous environment for journalists worldwide.

