What’s behind a sharp increase in journalist killings around the world

Lisa Desjardins
Lorna Baldwin
Andrew Corkery
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 2022 was one of the deadliest years on record for journalists around the globe, with a nearly 50 percent increase in killings from the previous years. Lisa Desjardins speaks to Jodie Ginsberg, president of the CPJ, about the increasingly dangerous environment for journalists worldwide.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
