What’s behind extreme air pollution in India

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Also contributing to the rampant smog, plumes of smoke generated by fireworks during the recent festival of Diwali, a celebration of light where, now, during the day, there is less.

Weather and wind patterns are also blamed for trapping pollutants over India's capital. Dirty fuels are the culprit from several sources. Automobiles are the major one. On average, 1,400 new vehicles are added to Delhi's streets every day, most now burning a highly polluting diesel long outlawed in Europe and the United States.

By 2021, diesel fuel here will meet European standards. The government has also promised to shut down old coal-fired plants and restrict new ones. But pollution has been worsening for years. Two years ago, to get an idea of how dirty the air is, we went to one of the cleanest places in Delhi, the American Embassy School.

It serves the children of American and other expats and diplomats. Many don face masks, but only until they're inside.

Ellen Stern was the school's director.