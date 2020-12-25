What’s driving a COVID-19 surge in California

Amna Nawaz:

As we have been reporting this week, California is an epicenter of COVID infections in the U.S. right now.

The state has been averaging about 40,000 new cases a day over the last week and passed its two millionth case since the pandemic began. About 20,000 people are hospitalized with COVID, and ICUs are near capacity in some areas, with roughly 4,000 patients around the state.

Los Angeles County, which includes not just Los Angeles, but many other cities, like Pasadena, Inglewood and Santa Clarita, is struggling mightily. Hospitals have had to divert ambulances in some cases and redirect them to other facilities.

Dr. Christina Ghaly is the county's health services director. And she joins me now.

Dr. Ghaly, welcome to the "NewsHour" and thanks for making the time.

Your hospitals are clearly strained. You have used the word overwhelmed. What does that look like inside? What kind of steps and decisions are hospitals having to make now that they weren't making before?