What’s driving rising prices and what consumers can expect

Inflation in the U.S. is the highest in four decades and new numbers out Wednesday show no signs of letting up. The Labor Department reported consumer prices jumped 9.1 percent from last year. Gas prices, furniture, clothing, healthcare, groceries and cars also grew more expensive, while the core index rose 0.7 percent. Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
