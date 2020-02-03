What’s happening with results from Iowa Democratic caucuses

Judy Woodruff:

Good evening. I'm Judy Woodruff.

And welcome to this "PBS NewsHour" Vote 2020 election special.

The Iowa caucuses are under way, the first contest to decide who will be the nominees for president.

In the Republican presidential caucus, unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump is projected to win the Hawkeye State. As you can see, with more than 83, almost 84 percent of the precincts reporting, President Trump has better than 97 percent of the vote on the Republican side.

And for the Democrats, however, we still do not have any results.

We have a team in Iowa led by "NewsHour" correspondent John Yang.

With him on the campus of Drake University, in Des Moines, where the caucuses continue, are Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, also the host of "Politics With Amy Walter" on WNYC Radio, and longtime Iowa political reporter David Yepsen. He's the host of a program "Iowa Press" on Iowa TV.

So, John Yang, I'm going to come quickly to you first. What is going on? The caucuses began three hours ago. We expected to get early reports, at least preliminary numbers. And, so far, we don't have anything.