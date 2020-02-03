Why Iowa caucusgoers are feeling extra pressure in 2020

John Yang:

A lot of it, Judy, is that they just haven't decided or hadn't decided when we talked to them this weekend. They were still holding on. They wanted to hear one more rally, one more speech to make sure that the feeling that they had, that their judgment of the candidates was accurate.

And, as you heard in that piece, there are so many voters who are worrying about making this right decision. As someone — I think actually David said it earlier in a conversation off-camera. It's like when you have high expectations for your kids. They just get so worried about meeting those expectations that they just sort of freeze up.

And I think a lot of people, as they head into these caucuses tonight, are still struggling, will they pick the right candidate who can beat Donald Trump, especially because they're the first ones? They are sort of setting the tone for this contest.